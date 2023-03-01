Ask the Expert
AMC movie popcorn to be sold in Walmart stores in time for the Oscars

AMC said it will sell its movie theater-style popcorn in Walmart stores.
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 7:54 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
(Gray News) – Fans of movie theater popcorn will soon be able to get their buttery fix at their nearest Walmart.

AMC Entertainment said it’s working with Walmart to launch an exclusive line of microwave and ready-to-eat popcorn products.

AMC’s popcorn line would include six new items, including three different flavors of both microwave popcorn and popped popcorn.

The popcorn will feature classic butter, extra butter, and lightly salted flavors.

According to AMC, its new snacks are scheduled to premiere on March 11 in hundreds of locations nationwide.

The microwave popcorn products are expected to sell for $4.98 plus tax for a six-count. The ready-to-eat products will be available in a 4.2 to 5.2 oz. bag and will sell for $3.98 plus tax.

The release of the popcorn is also timed to match the airing of the Academy Awards on March 12.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

