Albany Symphony Orchestra to present Classical Kids LIVE performance

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Symphony Orchestra is presenting “Vivaldi, Venice and Violins” performed by Classical Kids LIVE at 11 a.m. on March 11 at the Albany Municipal Auditorium.

The hour-long performance will be preceded by an “Instrument Petting Zoo” at 10 a.m. The petting zoo will encourage audience members to try their hand at various orchestral instruments.

The performance will follow Katrina, a gifted young orphan, who is sent to study music at the Pieta orphanage in 17th-century Venice. She will search through Carnival and the Island of the Dead for clues to her past and a vanishing Stradivarius violin while under the instruction of famous music director and composer Antonio Vivaldo.

Tickets are $25 for adults, $22 for seniors ages 55 and older and $15 for students and military. Season tickets and packages are also available.

For more information, call the Albany Symphony offices at (229) 430-8933 or visit www.albanysymphony.org.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.