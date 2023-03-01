Ask the Expert
Albany Chamber of Commerce launches ‘Propel’ series to expand the role of women in the workforce

The Albany Chamber of Commerce's Wine Down, Level Up event is happening on March 7th.
By Gabrielle Taite
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - To kickstart Women’s History Month, the Albany Chamber of Commerce is helping women along in their careers.

According to the US Department of Labor, the number of women in the workforce dropped dramatically because of the pandemic. In 2020, women made up the smallest percentage of workers in the last 30 years.

But things are changing. And the work from groups like the Dougherty County Chamber of Commerce is one reason why.

Bárbara Rivera Holmes is the CEO of Albany’s Chamber of Commerce.

Women in our community have great opportunities. There are also barriers,” Holmes said. “And so how do we work together to remove the barriers to expand opportunities so that we all can be elevated?”

Bárbara Rivera Holmes is the CEO of Albany's Chamber of Commerce.(WALB)

The chamber is beginning its new “Propel” series. Which will entail several events geared toward working women.

As we put together the Propel program at the chamber, we worked with women in the workforce. And young women not yet in the workforce. And asked them, ‘What do you need as you’re going through your career? As you’re considering career options? What do you need from a professional network? What do you need from the community in terms of resources?’” Holmes said. “Professional development was very highly on the list for the women that we engaged with.”

Holmes says this included women in different fields.

We’ve seen women needed in all fields,” she said. “Some of the more traditionally female roles include healthcare for example. We’ve also seen a lot of demand for women in more STEM-related fields. Engineering, construction for example. So there’s opportunities for women in the workforce in all industries at all levels. And so we’re here to help support women as they find their path.”

The chamber will be hosting its upcoming Wine Down, Level Up event on March 7th, which focuses on building trust in the workplace. If you’re interested in attending, click here for more information.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

