Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Students ill after coming into contact with weed killer at Arizona elementary school

Fire crews responded to a Phoenix-area elementary school for multiple students reportedly...
Fire crews responded to a Phoenix-area elementary school for multiple students reportedly feeling ill.(Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) - Firefighters in Arizona are evaluating nearly a dozen children who reported feeling ill after coming into contact with pesticides at a Phoenix elementary school.

KPHO reports that fire crews responded to Midtown Primary School, about 15 minutes north of downtown Phoenix, for multiple children not feeling well Tuesday morning.

Crews said 10 students were checked when they arrived at the school.

Currently, no one has been transported to the hospital with crews treating students at the school.

According to investigators, a pesticide company was working next door when weed killer was accidentally sprayed close to playground woodchips.

Additional units, including hazmat crews, were also called to the school.

Authorities did not release any further immediate information.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Indian Creek Elementary Principal Anastagia Carter
Coffee Co. elementary school principal arrested, GBI says
A powerful storm system is expected to bring wind gusts between 40-50 mph. Scattered severe...
Potentially severe weather expected Friday
Several Homerville Police Department employees resigned and turned in their badges at a...
Homerville PD employees resign after new interim police chief appointed
Frank Bryant, 44, was arrested on Monday and charged with battery, simple battery, contributing...
Valdosta City Schools employee arrested
Danny Junior West was last seen wearing khaki pants, a white shirt with red on the sleeves and...
Coffee County Sheriff’s Office searching for escaped inmate

Latest News

Remote kissing device has some people wowed, while others are completely freaked out.
New kissing device sends remote smooches
President Joe Biden speaks at an event to celebrate Black History Month, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023,...
Biden warns of ‘MAGA’ Republicans’ desire to cut spending
FILE - In this May 14, 2013, file photo, the Department of Justice headquarters building in...
DOJ sues Louisiana chemical maker over ‘cancer alley’ risk
The house where four University of Idaho students were murdered will be torn down.
Pennsylvania unseals search warrant in Idaho killings
Though he was already in jail, he was booked again on the new charges, the GBI says. (Source:...
Man charged with murder in 2020 Brooks Co. football player’s death