Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Prosecutors: Sweet potato links suspect to cold case murder

Investigators tracked down a murder suspect using DNA, a sweet potato, and details from HBO's...
Investigators tracked down a murder suspect using DNA, a sweet potato, and details from HBO's "The Wire."
By WCVB staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 7:08 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARNSTABLE, Mass. (WCVB/CNN) - A man has been charged in Massachusetts in connection to a cold case murder, thanks to DNA, a GPS tracker and a sweet potato.

Forty-year-old Devarus Hampton was charged Monday. The charges come 12 years to the day after Todd Lampley was found shot to death in 2011.

The lead that resulted in Hampton’s arrest was a phone tied to the name Marlo Stanfield, a fictional character in the HBO series “The Wire.”

In the show, a potato was used as a silencer.

Investigators found a sweet potato at the real scene of Lampley’s murder.

According to officials, the sweet potato had Hampton’s DNA on it.

Prosecutors say they can place Hampton at the home at the time of the murder because of data from a GPS monitor he was wearing due to a previous crime.

They also say GPS tracking puts him at a pond where a gun was later recovered.

Hampton is being held without bail. He has a court date scheduled for April 5.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Indian Creek Elementary Principal Anastagia Carter
Coffee Co. elementary school principal arrested, GBI says
Several Homerville Police Department employees resigned and turned in their badges at a...
Homerville PD employees resign after new interim police chief appointed
Frank Bryant, 44, was arrested on Monday and charged with battery, simple battery, contributing...
Valdosta City Schools employee arrested
A powerful storm system is expected to bring wind gusts between 40-50 mph. Scattered severe...
Potentially severe weather expected Friday
Brenderica Brown, left, and Tianna Baker, right, are wanted in connection to a recent shooting...
Dougherty Co. police searching for vehicle shooting suspects

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks at an event to celebrate Black History Month, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023,...
From White House, Biden says ‘Black history matters’
In this grab taken from video provided by KOCO, a view of the damage to a property after severe...
Winds shred Southern Plains; California set to get more snow
WALB
Homerville Police Dept. walks out after interim chief is named: Where the town stands now
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau answers questions at an announcement in Mississauga,...
TikTok banned on all Canadian government mobile devices