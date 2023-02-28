Ask the Expert
The National Park Service talks Jimmy Carter’s legacy

Former President Jimmy Carter poses for a portrait during the Toronto International Film...
Former President Jimmy Carter poses for a portrait during the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, Monday, Sept. 10, 2007.(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
By Lorenza Medley
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 3:30 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PINES, Ga. (WALB) - Jill Stuckey, superintendent of the National Parks Service, spoke with WALB News 10’s Lorenza Medley about how the news of former President Jimmy Carter going into hospice impacted Plains and the Jimmy Carter Historic National Park.

According to Stuckey, there has been an influx of people coming to Plains to visit Carter’s boyhood farm, the old high school and the park.

“We’ve had a great influx of people wanting to feel a closeness to President (Carter) and Mrs. Carter,” Stuckey said.

Stuckey said the people and news crews that came to Plains helped get the Carters’ story out.

“We love to get the message out about President (Carter) and Mrs. Carter. How they grew up and the influence that they’ve had on the community and the area and the state and the world,” she said.

Stuckey said they anticipate more visitors as people visit and tell their family and friends.

According to Stuckey, the parks have programs planned throughout the year to celebrate the former president and first lady and their legacy.

“Science on the Farm” is one of the events planned where hundreds of children will head to Plains to learn about the science President Carter learned as a child growing up on a farm.

“We’ll have special educators here doing various programs and different stations set up. Studying all kinds of different interesting things at Jimmy Carter National Historical Park,” Stuckey said when talking about the Science on the Farm program.

