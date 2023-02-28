Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Mobile to mortar: Snow cone business comes to Tifton

SnoBiz, which previously operated only a mobile trailer business, now has a storefront.
SnoBiz, which previously operated only a mobile trailer business, now has a storefront.(WAFB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 2:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - On Saturday, March 18th, Tifton will be opening a new brick-and-mortar business, ”SnoBiz.”

SnoBiz, which previously operated only a mobile trailer business, now has a storefront.

Snobiz is introducing new items to be sold as well as new employees creating a new atmosphere for customers.

They will be attending the Rhythm and Ribs Festival this weekend also located in Tifton.

SnowBiz is open to serving birthday parties, weddings, festivals, grand-opening events, and customer appreciation and school events.

their new storefront can be found at 110 S Virginia Avenue Tifton, Georgia.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Indian Creek Elementary Principal Anastagia Carter
Coffee Co. elementary school principal arrested, GBI says
A powerful storm system is expected to bring wind gusts between 40-50 mph. Scattered severe...
Potentially severe weather expected Friday
Several Homerville Police Department employees resigned and turned in their badges at a...
Homerville PD employees resign after new interim police chief appointed
Frank Bryant, 44, was arrested on Monday and charged with battery, simple battery, contributing...
Valdosta City Schools employee arrested
Danny Junior West was last seen wearing khaki pants, a white shirt with red on the sleeves and...
Coffee County Sheriff’s Office searching for escaped inmate

Latest News

WALB
Upcoming coin show in Albany
Dougherty County Police Chief Kenneth Johnson showcasing his "crime" cameras proposal.
Dougherty Co. commissioners hear ‘crime’ cameras proposal
The name change was announced in September.
Annual Albany marathon set for March under new name
Campers will have the opportunity to learn about science, technology, engineering, physics,...
Colquitt Co. set to host learning and exploration camp for elementary kids