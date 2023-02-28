Mobile to mortar: Snow cone business comes to Tifton

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - On Saturday, March 18th, Tifton will be opening a new brick-and-mortar business, ”SnoBiz.”

SnoBiz, which previously operated only a mobile trailer business, now has a storefront.

Snobiz is introducing new items to be sold as well as new employees creating a new atmosphere for customers.

They will be attending the Rhythm and Ribs Festival this weekend also located in Tifton.

SnowBiz is open to serving birthday parties, weddings, festivals, grand-opening events, and customer appreciation and school events.

their new storefront can be found at 110 S Virginia Avenue Tifton, Georgia.

