Mobile to mortar: Snow cone business comes to Tifton
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 2:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - On Saturday, March 18th, Tifton will be opening a new brick-and-mortar business, ”SnoBiz.”
SnoBiz, which previously operated only a mobile trailer business, now has a storefront.
Snobiz is introducing new items to be sold as well as new employees creating a new atmosphere for customers.
They will be attending the Rhythm and Ribs Festival this weekend also located in Tifton.
SnowBiz is open to serving birthday parties, weddings, festivals, grand-opening events, and customer appreciation and school events.
their new storefront can be found at 110 S Virginia Avenue Tifton, Georgia.
