Man charged with murder in 2020 Brooks Co. football player’s death

By WALB News Team
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
QUITMAN, Ga. (WALB) - An arrest has been made in the 2020 killing of a 17-year-old football player in Quitman, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

Cenquez Perry was killed while sleeping in his apartment at Woodmere Apartments.

JayKeith Jamar Davis, 22, who was already in jail on unrelated charges, is now charged with murder and four counts of the Georgia Criminal Street Gang Act.

Though he was already in jail, he was booked again on the new charges, the GBI said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Thomasville Office at (229) 225-4090. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling (1 800) 597-8477.

Read out the initial article on the shooting here.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

