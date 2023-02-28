Homerville Police Dept. walks out after interim chief is named: Where the town stands now

HOMERVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The town of Homerville, Georgia is recovering from a week of turmoil with its police department.

This happened just days after its former Police Chief Drury was fired for improper handling of evidence. Now, what started as a team of 10, quickly dwindled to zero after all of the police officers quit.

According to Interim Chief Herndon, the Homerville Police Department could shut down.

“They locked the keys in the car. They turned the keys halfway on, the radios on and made the batteries go dead in all the cars. They broke into my office and stole the evidence room keys I have left to locate. They took the drug dog, unfortunately, from where I sit. That’s theft by conversion and that’s a felony. I would make a recommendation if it’s worth salvaging money-wise and what’s best for the community and hire new officers, or we just shut it down, but either way that’s a decision for the council,” Herndon said.

Interim Chief James Herndon makes serious allegations against the Police Department that includes breaking and entering. (SOURCE: WALB)

Herndon is making serious allegations against former Homerville police officers. WALB News 10 tried to set up a meeting with the former officers on Monday, but only one officer showed up and wouldn’t speak to us without the other nine officers there.

Clinch County Sheriff Stephen Tinsley says he supports the police officers who quit. He says the 10 deputies they have on staff will cover the county seat of Homerville.

“We’re limited on our own manpower, but you can rest assured that the citizens of Clinch County will be protected no matter what’s going on until the city council and city manager decides what they’re going to do. We’re here to support them as well as all residents of Clinch County,” Tinsley said.

Chief Herndon says he’s going to do what’s best for the community, whether that’s hiring new staff, or completely discontinuing the police department.

The Clinch County Sheriff’s Office is the only law enforcement presence on the streets in the town of Homerville ... and although there are no city police officers to respond to calls for service, the people of Homerville say they are not as concerned as they don’t feel as if they are in immediate danger.

“I feel like we’re not in no immediate danger. We could do without having the police force and all the other forces we have in Clinch County,” Clinch County resident Frank Smith said.

Resident Frank Smith says he feels safe regardless of no police being present in the city. (SOURCE: WALB)

“I believe they’re doing all they can at the moment trying to solve the matter and I feel like none of us are really in danger in the town or county,” county resident, Waylonzey Durham said.

Due to the closeness of this community, some residents did not want to be identified. But a local EMS worker says that he doesn’t feel safe working here anymore.

“I feel safe, the only thing - nothing gone happen because we don’t really have no police because they weren’t really doing nothing no way.” an anonymous resident said.

“Why wear a badge when you know you’re not going to do the right thing for your city or country whatsoever? Everything is going slow and steady, but once we get the right person in the seat, I feel like everything will be better, way better.” resident Frankie Swinson said.

Resident Frankie Swinson says he hopes the right person is appointed as chief soon to make the city better. (SOURCE: WALB)

Serious allegations were made against the former Homerville Police Department. Interim Chief Herndon says he will continue his investigation into those officers.

