Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor Greene claims she was attacked in restaurant

The Republican congresswoman posted details about the alleged incident on Twitter.
FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2021 file photo, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
By Tim Darnell
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 9:14 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is claiming she was attacked in a restaurant Monday night “by an insane women and screamed at by her adult son.”

Greene, a Republican who represents northwest Georgia’s 14th congressional district, posted the alleged attack on Twitter late Monday night.

On Tuesday, Greene’s campaign staff told Atlanta News First the congresswoman and her staff when the woman “came over to our table ... introduced herself politely at first and then started berating Marjorie.

“At that point her 20 year old son started screaming expletives at the top of his lungs and came closer.”

The staffer told Atlanta News First that restaurant personnel demanded the woman and her son leave and “moved us to a more private table.”

Police were not called to respond to the incident, and Greene’s office is not revealing “the location of the restaurant because this stuff happens a lot and we don’t want to encourage people to seek her out at places we enjoy dining.”

With a thin GOP majority controlling the U.S. House, Greene has been restored to several committees from which she had removed under the former Democratic majority. One of her new committee assignments is the House Homeland Security and Oversight Committee, which deals with border and immigration issues.

Last week, Greene made national headlines when she posted, again via Twitter, that the nation’s “red states” and “blue states” should divorce each other.

Greene was also an outspoken critic of her fellow Freedom Caucus members in January as Republicans deliberated and voted for days in an effort to elect a new House speaker, a contest eventually won by U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California.

Greene won reelection this past November and is now in her second term. Greene’s district includes the cities of Rome, Dalton and Calhoun, and stretches southward to include a western portion of Cobb County.

Full political coverage from Atlanta News First

Greene is a conservative businesswoman and ardent supporter of former President Donald Trump, whom she has endorsed for president in 2024.. She is also unabashedly pro-life, pro-Second Amendment and said she will fight for a secure border.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

