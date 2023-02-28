ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Winds will continue to decline in intensity moving into the evening, but instead, there will be an increase in cloud cover later tonight. A chance of rain is possible for parts of South Georgia for tonight, but most will be dry. Low temperatures will be in the 60s for tonight and could surpass our highest low temperatures record of 63°F. Tuesday, clouds will start moving out starting late Tuesday afternoon. High temperatures are likely to be in the low to mid-80s for highs on Tuesday. Fog could return late at night into Wednesday night. We will be dry for Wednesday with chances for rain increasing on Thursday.

The biggest concern comes on Friday as a new frontal system enters the forecast. The Storm Prediction Center has a highlighted 15% chance for severe storms here in southwest Georgia on Friday. The current threats include damaging winds and/or a tornado threat if the instability stays on track. This could change, so stay tuned for the latest. However, a First Alert Weather has been issued by your First Alert Weather Team to prepare you all for the event in advance. Cooler weather is expected next weekend with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s. This is more seasonable for the area in late February. No freezes are expected at this time.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.