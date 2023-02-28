Ask the Expert
Colquitt Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for shooting suspect

Photo of Moultrie shooting suspect Xavier Barber.
Photo of Moultrie shooting suspect Xavier Barber.(Source: Colquitt County Sheriff's Office)
By WALB News Team
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 6:53 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office says they are currently searching for a man suspected in a Moultrie shooting.

Xavier Barber, 19, is wanted on charges of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime.

Barber is wanted in connection to a Feb. 17th shooting in the 6th Street area of northwest Moultrie, according to a Colquitt Co. release.

He is considered potentially armed and dangerous by authorities.

If anyone has any information on Barber’s location, you are asked to call Moultrie police at (229) 456-4169, or (229) 985-3131. You can make anonymous tips at (229) 890-5449.

