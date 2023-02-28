City officially recognizes the 1868 Camilla Massacre with a historic marker

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Officials in the city of Camilla officials are officially recognizing the Camilla Massacre.

Organizers say a historical marker was a long time coming. And that they hope a new generation can finally be educated on its past.

The Camilla Massacre is considered one of the most violent episodes in Civil War Reconstruction-era Georgia.

In response to the expulsion of Georgia’s African-American legislators elected in April 1868, many members of the Republican party rallied in Albany to march to Camilla on September 19, 1868.

The Camilla Massacre marker. (WALB)

The group was met with violence and backlash from many white people and dozens of African-Americans were killed as a result. Many more were injured as well.

Following the incident, many Black voters did not participate in the November 1868 presidential election out of fear.

Marvin Broadwater Sr., a community activist and one of the organizers of this marker, says this was a long time coming.

“Last night, I went to my email and I counted the number of emails that it took to get this marker: 182 emails. And countless phone calls,” Broadwater said. “I don’t do this for power, position or prestige. I do this so that the next generation understands the importance of voting. They understand the importance of history.”

Marvin Broadwater Sr. is a community activist. (WALB)

Broadwater says this initiative was not met without pushback.

“A lot of people, when we started this process, a lot of people said ‘Well look, why are you bringing that up? You’re bringing up old wounds,’” Broadwater said. “I said ‘No. you have to understand that we’re doing or trying to do here is cleanse a wound.’ You can’t heal a wound unless it’s cleansed. Because the scab will keep coming up.”

But attendees at the meeting say history needs to be told as it happened. No matter how painful or ugly.

“Telling a story in the era of CRT (critical race theory) and all the laws that are really trying to take away African-American history, this is a way that we can make sure that our history is recognized and commemorated for our youth to see for years to come,” Sherrell Byrd said.

Sherrell Byrd, (left), and Alysia Cutting (right). (WALB)

WALB News 10 has received information that a new historical marker for the city of Albany is currently in the works as well.

