APD: Man wanted for child molestation

Police are asking for help finding Marcus Jermaine Price, 37.(Source: Albany Police Department)
By WALB News Team
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 1:11 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is asking for help finding a man wanted for child molestation.

APD officials said the victim is under 16. Police said the victim was pregnant and had a baby, and DNA showed the suspect is the child’s father.

Price is described as 5′8 and weighs 160 pounds.

Anyone with information on Price’s whereabouts is asked to call the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100 or Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.

