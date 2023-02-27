Valdosta reports 3rd over 100K gallon sewage spill in a month

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A third Valdosta sewage spill in February has left over 100,000 gallons of sewage spilling into a watershed.

The spill occurred on Feb. 20, the same day and location as a previous spill WALB News 10 reported on Friday.

This spill released an estimated 119,000 gallons of wastewater into a wetland area near Knights Creek.

The cause of this spill is likely due to the “bypass pumping operation installations and unknown sediment blockages,” according to a city of Valdosta statement.

City staff and contractors are working to repair the collapsed sewer lines that caused previous spills.

In total, the three February spills have resulted in approximately 963,000 gallons spilled into the same watershed.

We will continue to give updates on these spills as we receive them.

