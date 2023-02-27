Three people displaced in Valdosta residential fire

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Three occupants were displaced in a structure fire at a single-family residence in Valdosta, according to the Valdosta Fire Department (VFD).

The VFD responded to the fire at approximately 4:55 a.m. on Feb. 27 at 808 E. Jane St. The first fire unit arrived within five minutes and found smoke and flames coming from the bedroom window of the residence, according to VFD.

A total of 14 fire personnel were on the scene. Fire crews were able to quickly get the fire under control.

According to officials, the fire was caused by a candle left unattended in the bedroom of the residence.

There were no occupants inside the residence at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. The three displaced occupants are being assisted by Red Cross.

