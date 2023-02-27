Potentially severe weather expected Friday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Potentially severe weather is expected on Friday.

The WALB First Alert Weather Team has declared a First Alert Weather Day.

A slight risk, a 2 out of 5 risk level, covers Georgia on Friday.

A powerful storm system is expected to bring wind gusts between 40-50 mph.

Scattered severe storms will also arrive as early as Friday morning and last into the afternoon.

The primary threat from the thunderstorms is damaging winds over 60 mph, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

Here is a list of weather resources:

Below is a list of Albany radio stations that provide weather updates:

WALG 1590 AM broadcasts WALB news and weather

Hear our weather forecasts on the new RETRO - FM, 102.1

NASH FM 104.5 WKAK airs WALB’s meteorologist forecasts.

