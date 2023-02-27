Ask the Expert
IHOP, Phoebe team up for National Pancake Day



By WALB News Team
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 2:50 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - In honor of National Pancake Day on Feb. 28, Albany’s IHOP restaurant is teaming up with the Children’s Miracle Network at Phoebe to help babies and children.

On Tuesday, customers can receive one free short stack of buttermilk pancakes at the restaurant. The restaurant is asking customers to leave any size donation that will Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals at Phoebe.

The proceeds will go to Phoebe’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) expansion project.

Since 1997, Children’s Miracle Network supporters have raised more than $4.5 million to provide specialized equipment and programs to help babies and children treated at Phoebe.

“We are excited to once again partner with our local IHOP to raise money for Children’s Miracle Network here at Phoebe. Every penny raised stays local to help fund lifesaving, advanced treatment and programs that benefit NICU and pediatric patients in southwest Georgia,” said Parker Douglas, Children’s Miracle Network hospitals and philanthropy officer for the Phoebe Foundation.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

