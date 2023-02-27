Ask the Expert
Wind to warmth to wind & then Strong Storms
Morning awaken up with temperatures in the low 60s little patchy fog and more fog south and east. Otherwise low clouds will be partly cloudy and turning breezy
By Chris Zelman
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 6:24 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Wind accompanies the warmth today. Slight rain chance overnight. Unseasonable warmth continues the rest of the work week. A powerful storm system brings the threat of Strong-Severe Storms Friday with a lot of wind. Temperatures cool back to seasonable levels this weekend with plenty of sunshine.

