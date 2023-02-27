First Alert Weather
Wind to warmth to wind & then Strong Storms
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 6:24 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Wind accompanies the warmth today. Slight rain chance overnight. Unseasonable warmth continues the rest of the work week. A powerful storm system brings the threat of Strong-Severe Storms Friday with a lot of wind. Temperatures cool back to seasonable levels this weekend with plenty of sunshine.
First Alert Meteorologist
Chris Zelman
