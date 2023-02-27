First Alert Forecast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Warm overnight lows will continue throughout the night going into Monday, with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s. Fog development is possible during the night, but should dissipate quickly into the morning hours. Moving into Monday, breezy conditions are back; wind gusts are up to nearly 30 miles per hour, and high temperatures for the day will be in the lower 80s. There will be a chance for a shower or two due to a weak disturbance that will pass close to the area, but a lot of us will stay dry.

High temperatures are likely to be in the low to mid-80s for highs during the middle of the week, with chances for rain staying low, but not zero. Foggy mornings will continue during this time as well, with breezy winds each day. The biggest concern comes on Friday as a new frontal system enters the forecast. The Storm Prediction Center has a highlighted 15% chance for severe storms here in southwest Georgia on Friday. The current threats include damaging winds and/or a tornado threat if the instability stays on track. This could change, so stay tuned for the latest. Cooler weather is expected next weekend with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.

