End to extra COVID food aid affects millions

Jaqueline Benitez puts away groceries at her home in Bellflower, Calif., on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. Benitez, 21, who works as a preschool teacher, depends on California's SNAP benefits to help pay for food, and starting in March she expects a significant cut, perhaps half, of the $250 in food benefits she has received since 2020. (AP Photo/Allison Dinner)(ALLISON DINNER | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 10:52 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
(AP) - The U.S. government is ending the extra money for food provided to low-income people since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program has long been known as food stamps, even though the money is now loaded onto Electronic Benefits Transfer Cards, which are used like debit cards at participating stores.

Initially, all U.S. states participated in the program and provided their residents with more SNAP money. But by January, 18 states had rolled back the extra benefits, often along with the end of local emergency declarations. That reduced aid to more than 10 million Americans.

In 32 states, Washington, D.C., Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands, the extra benefits end with February payments. Starting in March, about 30 million people will see cuts in the amounts loaded to their SNAP cards. The average recipient will lose about $90 a month, though some cuts could be much larger.

Congress struck a budget deal in late December that traded the emergency SNAP allocations to fund a permanent program to replace school meals during the summer for low-income children.

Individual states are responsible for notifying SNAP recipients about the coming cuts. Contact your state’s SNAP agency to ask about those efforts: https://www.fns.usda.gov/snap/state-directory

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

