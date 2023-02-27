Ask the Expert
Blakely police: Man charged after dog found mistreated

Daniel Glenn, Jr., 56 was arrested and charged with cruelty to animals.
Daniel Glenn, Jr., 56 was arrested and charged with cruelty to animals.(Source: Early County Sheriff's Office)
By WALB News Team
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BLAKELY, Ga. (WALB) - A man has been arrested and charged after allegedly mistreating a dog, according to the Blakely Police Department (BPD).

Daniel Glenn, Jr., 56 was arrested and charged with cruelty to animals.

Police say they began their investigation after a social media post brought the possible mistreatment of a dog to their attention.

When they arrived at a home on Wade Road, officers said they found a dog “in distress, chained, and without an apparent food source.”

The dog was then taken to a veterinarian, where Blakley police say they were told it was malnourished, dehydrated and had many parasites.

Glenn was then arrested and taken to the Early County Jail.

BPD says the dog is now being cared for at the Friends of the Blakely Animal Shelter.

