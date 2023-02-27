APD: Man charged with statutory rape, prostitution in sexual assault case

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man has been charged in connection to the sexual assault of a juvenile, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

Terrell Roberts, 38, has been arrested and charged with statutory rape, solicitation of sodomy, prostitution and enticing a child for indecent purposes.

On Feb. 1, the female victim reported to APD that she was offered a ride and was later assaulted by a man.

Roberts was later arrested as the suspect in the assault, police say.

