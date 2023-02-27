Ask the Expert
APD asking for public’s help in August double homicide case

Keshawn Griffin, left, and Alonzo Jones, Jr., right, were shot to death in what police say was...
Keshawn Griffin, left, and Alonzo Jones, Jr., right, were shot to death in what police say was a drug deal gone wrong.(Albany Police Department)
By Lenah Allen
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is asking for the public’s help for information in an August deadly shooting case that claimed the lives of two brothers.

Police said the deadly shooting was a drug deal gone wrong.

Alonzo Jones, Jr., 25, and Keshawn Griffin, 20 were found on the 300 block of West Mercer Avenue with gunshot wounds — both died from their injuries.

Two suspects, Keanu Mizell and her husband, Ambakisye Mizell, face a charge of felony murder. Police said a third suspect was involved but committed suicide during the process of the investigation. They say they are continuing their investigation but are hoping someone will step forward with more information.

Keanu and Ambaisye Mizell are charged with felony murder.
Keanu and Ambaisye Mizell are charged with felony murder.(Albany Police Department)

“So there will be more warrants taken out on some other individuals. But at this here time, we do have the main suspects on this, which are the Mizells, the husband and wife,” Lataevia Jackson, a sergeant in APD’s robbery-homicide division said. ”So, it takes the community to help us in these types of incidents because we’re not there during the time of the crime.”

Keanu is currently in Dougherty County Jail. Ambakisye is in Cobb County Jail for another murder he allegedly committed a week after the deadly shooting here in Albany, according to APD.

If you have any information regarding this case you’re asked to call the Albany Police Department at 229-431-2100.

