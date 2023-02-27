Ask the Expert
Annual Albany marathon set for March under new name

The name change was announced in September.
By WALB News Team
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 11:52 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The 17th Annual Combos Marathon and Half Marathon will be held in Albany on March 4.

The marathon was formally the Snickers Marathon and Half Marathon but the name was changed to Combos, a locally-made snack in Albany, in September.

Albany Marathon, Inc. announced the name change as part of an initiative to elevate the locally-made snack.

“Albany Marathon, Inc. has a great partnership with Mars Wrigley. It only makes sense for our race to reflect a locally-made product,” Rashelle Minx, race director, said. “We are excited about the new brand change. We have worked hard to use digital marketing to redirect runners towards the new Combos brand and promote Albany as the same great Boston-qualifying race.”

Over 1,200 volunteers will be helping in this community event. This year’s volunteers are “Meredith’s Volunteers” in honor and memory of Meredith Polk.

Polk battled with terminal cancer while working with the Marathon and Convention and Visitors Bureau. She worked with the Marathon and Convention and Visitors Bureau for over 10 years. She passed last year at the Willson Hospice House.

The race proceeds go to the Willson Hospice House every year. Over a quarter of a million dollars was donated to date.

The marathon route will start at Front Street next to Veteran’s Park, near the Riverfront and will finish along the River Trail at Riverfront Park behind the Albany Welcome Center. There will be several temporary lanes and partial closings in the area.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

