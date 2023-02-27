Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

4 deaths being investigated as possible murder-suicide, Ohio sheriff’s office says

The county agency’s special response team entered the home after there was no response from the...
The county agency’s special response team entered the home after there was no response from the occupants.(WXIX)
By Kendall Hyde and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 3:24 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - The Clermont County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating four deaths as a potential murder-suicide in Ohio Township.

Authorities say uniformed deputies responded to a home on Riebel Ridge Road at around 9:40 a.m. Monday to serve civil papers.

Chief Deputy Chris Stratton says multiple gunshots were heard from inside the home as deputies approached.

The agency’s special response team entered the home after there was no response from the occupants.

Five victims with gunshot wounds were discovered inside the home, according to Stratton.

Four of the individuals were pronounced dead. Stratton said the fifth victim was taken to a Cincinnati-area hospital in critical condition.

The chief deputy adds that there were no signs of forced entry into the home and the sheriff’s office is not searching for a suspect.

The sheriff’s office requested the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations to assist with processing the scene.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Indian Creek Elementary Principal Anastagia Carter
Coffee Co. elementary school principal arrested, GBI says
Several Homerville Police Department employees resigned and turned in their badges at a...
Homerville PD employees resign after new interim police chief appointed
Frank Bryant, 44, was arrested on Monday and charged with battery, simple battery, contributing...
Valdosta City Schools employee arrested
Brenderica Brown, left, and Tianna Baker, right, are wanted in connection to a recent shooting...
Dougherty Co. police searching for vehicle shooting suspects
Danny Junior West was last seen wearing khaki pants, a white shirt with red on the sleeves and...
Coffee County Sheriff’s Office searching for escaped inmate

Latest News

InvestigateTV - Season 2; Episode 13
InvestigateTV - Season 2; Episode 13
FLE - Scott Adams, creator of the comic strip Dilbert, poses for a portrait with the Dilbert...
‘Dilbert’ creator loses comics distributor over racist remarks
In this grab taken from video provided by KOCO, a view of the damage to a property after severe...
Winds tear through Southern Plains; Northeast to see snow
Emerson Pell served in the U.S. Navy as an Aviation Machinist Mate Third Class.
WWII veteran gets surprise birthday parade celebration
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau answers questions at an announcement in Mississauga,...
TikTok banned on all Canadian government mobile devices