Highs Stay 15-20 degrees above average

A weak front has stalled to the north. Clouds will stay around through the night into the morning. Lows in the low 60s. Dense fog for our southern communities - south of HWY 82.

Clouds kept us far away from the record high of 85° set in 2022.

High on Sunday 84° - record is 84° set in 1944

High on Monday 85° - record is 86° set in 2021

High pressure will nudge forward and will promote sinking air. That will decrease the amount of clouds and make overnights cooler through the beginning of the week. Lows will be in the lower 60s. That is still 15 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Winds will also be calmer over the next few days.

The Bermuda High weakens at the beginning of next week. A burst of cooler air knocks us down once again. The cool air arrives on Tuesday. A modest (20%) chance for rain as it passes in.

Highs and lows will drop by a few degrees briefly. The moisture will also leave for about 24 hours.

The moisture and warmth comes right back to end next week. Another front arrives Friday with more significant cold air.

Combos Marathon is Saturday. The front could bring rain to the event. There is increasing confidence that the rain will end Friday night. Temperatures will lower to the 40s at race time. Highs in the 60s. There could be a severe weather threat with the storms. We are not highlighted in any risk yet.

The front will set up a cool Sunday, then another ridge of high pressure warms us up again starting Monday, March 6th.

