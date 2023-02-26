Coffee County Sheriff’s Office searching for escaped inmate

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating an escaped inmate.

Danny Junior West, 27, escaped police custody on Saturday at noon while attending a funeral on Shirley Avenue. West was wearing khaki pants, a white shirt with red on the sleeves and red shoes.

According to police, West is convicted of armed robbery and has ties to Ben Hill, Irwin, Bacon and Atkinson counties.

West is a black male with black hair and hazel eyes. He weighs 145 pounds and is 5′9″.

If encountered do not approach him and call 911.

