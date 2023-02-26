Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Coffee County Sheriff’s Office searching for escaped inmate

Danny Junior West was last seen wearing khaki pants, a white shirt with red on the sleeves and...
Danny Junior West was last seen wearing khaki pants, a white shirt with red on the sleeves and red shoes.(Source: Coffee County Sheriff's Office)
By WALB News Team
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 12:24 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating an escaped inmate.

Danny Junior West, 27, escaped police custody on Saturday at noon while attending a funeral on Shirley Avenue. West was wearing khaki pants, a white shirt with red on the sleeves and red shoes.

According to police, West is convicted of armed robbery and has ties to Ben Hill, Irwin, Bacon and Atkinson counties.

West is a black male with black hair and hazel eyes. He weighs 145 pounds and is 5′9″.

If encountered do not approach him and call 911.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Indian Creek Elementary Principal Anastagia Carter
Coffee Co. elementary school principal arrested, GBI says
Frank Bryant, 44, was arrested on Monday and charged with battery, simple battery, contributing...
Valdosta City Schools employee arrested
Brenderica Brown, left, and Tianna Baker, right, are wanted in connection to a recent shooting...
Dougherty Co. police searching for vehicle shooting suspects
Several Homerville Police Department employees resigned and turned in their badges at a...
Homerville PD employees resign after new interim police chief appointed
Photo of Blakely shooting suspect Tredis Upson
BPD: Blakely man charged after shooting at a woman and her children

Latest News

Several Homerville Police Department employees resigned and turned in their badges at a...
Homerville PD employees resign after new interim police chief appointed
WALB
Women’s Wine and Chocolate event promotes growth in Americus
WALB
Bikers raise scholarship money for 2 ASU students
Two students split the $4,000 award for school expenses.
Bikers raise scholarship money for 2 ASU students