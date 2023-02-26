Celebrating the 130th anniversary of the first train in Moultrie

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Moultrie is celebrating the anniversary of the first-ever train arriving to town.

People in and around town heard what was the first of many trains to come in 1893. This was the beginning of an era that sparked growth and prosperity.

One of the pioneers who brought the train to Moultrie was C.W. Pidcock. His family was originally from New Jersey and was impressed by the Southern Timber Industry which became the origin of the railroad line.

“The contract was approved by the Georgia General Assembly on December 17, 1892, good for 100 years. They got to work in Ernest, because the first train for the Georgia Northern reached Moultrie in February,” Faye Bridwell, volunteer for Colquitt County Museum, said.

History shows that a 14-passenger train would stop in Moultrie every day, drawing more traffic to the community. These trains sparked more banks and manufacturing.

“The Pidcock family built most of their homes here, a rail yard, a depot, programming. They were reaching Doerun by 1900. Hearing family stories they were involved with every venture here improving our area,” Bridwell said.

Caroline Barber is the executive director for Moultrie Convention. She says the train is not just a piece of history, but more of a landmark that people will remember.

“I personally think that it’s great. This train has been here since I was little before I was born it’s been here for 130 years. So, I’ve driven past it all my life, so to be able to highlight it is a dream come true,” Barber said.

The addition of the Moultrie sign at the train station is just one way the city is preserving its history.

