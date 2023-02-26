Ask the Expert
CDC issues warning about increase of drug-resistant bacteria

CDC has issued a warning over an increase in a drug-resistant bacteria.
CDC has issued a warning over an increase in a drug-resistant bacteria.(CDC)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning people about the rising threat of a drug-resistant bacteria.

CDC officials say the bacteria is called shigella and infections from it can cause a fever, abdominal cramping and other serious stomach problems.

While typically shigellosis affects young children, the CDC says it has started to see more antimicrobial-resistant infections in adult populations including men who have sex with men, people experiencing homelessness, international travelers and people living with HIV.

The CDC says there are limited antimicrobial treatments available for these particular drug-resistant strains.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

