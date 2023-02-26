Ask the Expert
Bikers raise scholarship money for 2 ASU students

Two students split the $4,000 award for school expenses.
By Anthony Bordanaro
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 7:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Bikers from long distances came together in Albany for a good cause. $4,000 was raised for two Albany State students to take care of school expenses.

It was a part of the 2nd annual Black History Charity ride. The ride is a new partnership with biker groups across the southeast.

This year they chose to ride in Albany because of its deep black history. Bikers came from as far as Macon, Fitzgerald and Atlanta.

Donald Patterson is a rider from Black Sabbath MC. He drove from Macon. He said this year was another success.

“We got all types of bikes out here. It’s not just to ride bikes. We have all types of social clubs here. We want to bring together one big family to show people what’s going on,” Patterson said.

Cynthia Edwards rides for Iron Gemz MC in Macon. Edwards said this ride signifies a rebirth of these events.

Edwards said the pandemic slowed down charitable events in previous years. This year they raised more than double that of last year. The group hopes to continue to get bigger every year.

“When there’s a cause, a charitable cause, we come together. Every penny we get goes back to an HBCU,” Edwards said.

You can donate throughout the year. To donate for next year’s ride, search “BlackHistoryRide” on Cashapp.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

