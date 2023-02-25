Women’s Wine and Chocolate event promotes growth in Americus

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - The Women’s Wine and Chocolate Walk is increasing foot traffic in Americus.

Two of everyone’s favorite treats are bringing people from all around the world to downtown Americus and business owners are ready to welcome them in.

“It draws such a huge crowd, and it gives these small locally owned business such great exposure that they normally wouldn’t get. I’m buying things from stores that I’ve never been to, so I can imagine that would be a huge benefit to the town,” Julie Hammond, Americus Wine and Chocolate visitor, said.

The Women’s Wine and Chocolate walk has been in place for six years now, and each year it sells out.

“So, it started out with 200 attendees, and now we are up to 600 people attending this year,” Qaijuan Willis, Main Street director, said.

“It means a lot because it takes all the local people here to help us keep our business afloat and keep it so that we can give back to the community. The more they give to us, the more we can give back to the community,” Lisa Warren, owner of Three’s Company Too, said.

Some of the visitors I spoke with came from hours away just to experience something they haven’t had before or to enjoy another fun trip to Americus.

“Well what I’ve really enjoyed seeing is that it’s grown. The popularity from the first year till now has grown tremendously. It’s just more welcoming, more fun, the experience has been enhanced, it’s just a great fun time,” Damita Little-Redmond visitor from ATL, said.

The organizers of this event have received positive feedback over the years, and hope to offer it twice a year from now on.

