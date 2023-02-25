Warmth Carries Through The Weekend

The extended warm period will continue into the weekend. That will round out a much above average February.

High on Saturday 83° - record is 85° set in 2022

High on Sunday 84° - record is 84° set in 1944

High on Monday 85° - record is 86° set in 2021

High pressure will nudge forward and will promote sinking air. That will lower the amount of climbs and make overnights cooler through the weekend. Lows will be in the lower 60s. That is still 15 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Winds will also be calmer over the next few days.

The Bermuda High weakens at the beginning of next week. A burst of cooler air knocks us down once again. The cool air arrives on Tuesday. A modest (30%) chance for rain as it passes in.

That will be a more significant cooldown. Highs will lower to the 80s and lows in the 50s for mid next week.

The moisture and warmth comes right back to end next week. Another front arrives Friday night. Combos Marathon is next weekend. The front could bring rain to the event. If it does clear before races start, temperatures will lower to the 30s at race time. Highs in the 50s.

