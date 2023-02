ASHBURN, Ga. (WALB) - The Turner County Titans were too much for Telfair County Friday night. Led by Tykhia Burgess Turner County is headed to the Elite 8 in the GHSA state playoffs with the 69-42 win. Burgess scored 33 points and eclipsed the 2,000 point mark for her career.

