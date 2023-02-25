Ask the Expert
Several Homerville PD employees resign after new interim police chief appointed

Several Homerville Police Department employees resigned and turned in their badges at a...
Several Homerville Police Department employees resigned and turned in their badges at a Homerville City Council meeting on Saturday.(WRDW)
By WALB News Team
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 4:09 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HOMERVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Several Homerville Police Department employees resigned and turned in their badges at a Homerville City Council meeting on Saturday.

The meeting was to appoint Jimmy Herndon as the interim police chief. This comes after Chief Dearin “Mack” Drury was arrested on multiple charges including violation of oath of office.

A Facebook livestream of the meeting from Clinch County News showed four officers turning in their badges along with resignation letters at the end of the meeting.

