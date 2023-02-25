Ask the Expert
Network of Valdosta Young Professionals grows

The program is helping young professionals connect.
By Mackenzie Petrie
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 9:24 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Finding your way and passion after graduation can be hard. But the Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce has a free networking program that could jumpstart your career.

Valdosta Young Professionals (VYP) is a Georgia Power sponsored program for people ages 21 to 40. Its purpose is to provide social networking and education opportunities to keep the city of Valdosta and its businesses flourishing.

“We heard from our local businesses that they could attract young talent, but they were having a difficulty maintaining that talent,” Christie Moore, president of the Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce, said. “This program really developed to help ensure that those young professionals have a place to connect with other young professionals. And really build their own network so they feel as if they belong in our community.”

Kara Hope joined VYP in 2020 when it first began. She says she has grown as a professional and person.

“I feel like VYP is just a great organization to help you get connected. Not only with businesses, and businesspeople, but also non-profits and a way to give back to the community,” Hope said. “Last week I was honored to be selected as Young Professional of the year, and a big part of that was because of my involvement in the community. I feel like I have met so many great people through the program, made so many connections, and have been able to use those connections to help further my career.”

Participants in the Valdosta Young Professionals program meet on the second Tuesday of each month. Moore says when speaking with young professionals they all say the same thing.

“We do different things. Everything from happy hours, which were really starting up this year. We just did a VSU basketball game together. We’re going to have a headshot day coming up.” Moore, said. “This is just a good way to connect people and make sure that they really fall in love with our community the way the rest of have because we want them to stay and be the people who eventually take over the business they’re working for.”

Moore says when speaking with young professionals they all say the same thing.

“They want to feel connected. So, these programs are really so important just to make sure people feel connected and feel that sense of community that sometimes can be hard to build,” Moore said.

