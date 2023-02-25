Coffee Co. elementary school principal arrested, GBI says

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - The principal of a Coffee County Elementary School has been arrested on charges related to multiple child crimes, according to GBI officials.

Anastagia Carter, 51, current principal of Indian Creek Elementary, has been arrested and charged with two counts of 1st-degree cruelty to a child, two counts of 3rd-degree cruelty to a child, two counts of false imprisonment, and two counts of simple battery.

These charges stem from an incident that happened with a student at the elementary school, GBI officials say. They were contacted by the Coffee County Board of Education and police.

The case is still active and after an investigation is finished, GBI says the information will be given to the Waycross Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

WALB has not received a statement on Carter’s employment status pending her arrest.

