City of Thomasville now offering paid internships for recent college graduates

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A new program through the city of Thomasville is offering internships to college students in need of real-world experience.

College graduates are requesting more internships as they are in high demand — and Thomasville is making these job opportunities available for their current and recent college graduates.

The “Explore Your Future Internship” is a 40-hour workweek program that has opportunities in tourism, human resources and even on Main Street. Recruitment Manager for the City of Thomasville Ricky Zambrano says the demand is high for internships, so the city is doing what it can to provide those opportunities.

For 11 weeks during the summer, Thomasville will accept nine applicants to join them for a paid internship. Zambrano says they hope to draw students from multiple states.

“We’re really focused around the southwest Georgia area and north Florida area, specifically the Tallahassee area, to open up opportunities for students to get a better idea about what it is to work for a municipality,” Zambrano said.

The college applicants will have a variety of departments to choose from, ranging from planning and marketing to policing and civil engineering.

“The city of Thomasville has offered a variety of internships in the past. This is now a formalized program, a formalized paid internship program, and it will provide a centralized approach to our internships. The biggest portion for the students is the majority of them will have the internship tied to a course back at their institution,” Zambrano said.

Don Lewis, the director of career opportunities, says this internship is a great way for more college students to get a behind-the-scenes look at how the city is run, starting with a $15/hr job.

”The internships are fabulous in that it’s not just one, it’s several. It’s a paid internship too. And that’s a really fabulous thing. Once they’re working for the city, they’re involved with the city, chances are they’ll stay right here. To make sure they won’t leave, because Thomasville is a great city,” Lewis said.

Zambrano says the internship can provide a door to permanent employment with the city for anyone who is accepted into the internship program.

“We have had internship programs, and some of those at times, have netted current employees. We currently have an employee in our downtown department that was an intern last summer.”

Thomasville is opening its application process for the new paid summer internship program. Again, it is open to current and recent college grads.

The application deadline is Friday, March 24th. Click here for contact information for the city.

