Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Bystanders step in to help as woman tries to snatch child from bus

What started as a normal ride on a city bus quickly turned into a parent’s worst nightmare. (Source: WCAX)
By Cam Smith and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 1:06 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX/Gray News) - A Vermont mother says a recent ride on a city bus quickly turned into a nightmare.

Jennifer Poirier said a woman tried to kidnap her 2-year-old son while they were riding the bus on Tuesday.

Poirier said she relies on Green Mountain Transit buses to get her son to and from day care in Burlington, but things took a frightening turn that day.

“I’m just replaying it over and over again in my mind. That woman just picking my kid up,” Poirier said.

According to Poirier, they were riding home when a woman tried to grab her son and get off the bus.

“She sat up, scooped him up, and didn’t even run. She just tried to walk off with my kid,” Poirier said.

Police said they were called to the scene after bystanders were able to take the child away from the woman and keep her on the bus.

“She [the woman] exhibited signs that were indicative of some mental health challenges around a belief that the child was hers and a sense that she didn’t do anything wrong,” said acting Burlington Police Chief Jon Murad.

Police identified the woman as 26-year-old Moyium Willomon. Murad said police are in the process of charging her with kidnapping.

“Now I’m terrified to ride the bus. I have to but I’m hoping that the woman gets the help she needs and that she’s not able to try to kidnap someone else’s kid,” Poirier said.

Murad credited the bus driver for acting quickly and for calling 911.

Poirier said public transportation in the city has changed, citing physical fights and drug use on the buses, but grateful for the bystanders who intervened.

Copyright 2023 WCAX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Indian Creek Elementary Principal Anastagia Carter
Coffee Co. elementary school principal arrested, GBI says
Frank Bryant, 44, was arrested on Monday and charged with battery, simple battery, contributing...
Valdosta City Schools employee arrested
Brenderica Brown, left, and Tianna Baker, right, are wanted in connection to a recent shooting...
Dougherty Co. police searching for vehicle shooting suspects
Law enforcement officers said they have seen an alarming trend.
Ga. attorney general calls for an immediate change youth gang issues
Yolanda Roundtree is the victim in this 2009 homicide case.
APD finds new leads in 2009 murder case

Latest News

Police say at least eight people were injured in a fight at the Pink Parrot bar in Oklahoma...
Eight people injured in Oklahoma City bar fight
Rochester fatal pedestrian vs snowplow
Pedestrian fatally struck by snowplow in Minnesota
A rescue worker clears the rubble of the residential building which was destroyed by a Russian...
Ukraine: Zelenskyy seeks more sanctions, fighting grinds on
Mack Varnum and Nichole Cloutier have been arrested after a woman was found bound with duct tape.
Police: 2 arrested after woman found bound with duct tape in truck