Americus aggravated assault suspect arrested, 2 suspects wanted

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Americus Police Department officers responded to a person shot at the 100 block of Cherokee Street on Feb. 24 at approximately 6:20 p.m.

According to police, a 29-year-old male and a 10-year-old female had gunshot wounds. Both were transported to Sumter Medical Center by EMS.

Police identified Jatrellis Brown, 19, Khalil Reynolds, 21, and Kyon Hubbard, 18, as suspects in the shooting. According to police, Brown is in custody and Reynolds and Hubbard have active warrants.

All three suspects are charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, according to police. Additional charges are pending.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Americus Police Department at (229) 924-3677 or (229) 937-9011 after hours. Call 911 if you know the location of a wanted suspect.

