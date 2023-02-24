Ask the Expert
Valdosta collapsed sewer line causes over 170K gallon spill

By WALB News Team
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A collapsed sewer line caused an over 100,000-gallon sewage spill in Valdosta, according to city officials.

City officials said on Monday, city staff found a sewer issue in the 1800 block of East Avenue.

“Upon investigation, it was determined that a bypass pump suction line elevation was not adequate to handle the oncoming flow and surcharged the collection system,” city officials said in a release.

Approximately 171,750 gallons of sewage spilled into the wetland area near Knights Creek.

“City staff immediately began cleanup and disinfecting at the overflow location,” city officials said. “All appropriate regulatory and public health agencies have been notified, and warning signs have been posted.”

Valdosta officials said the city is continuing its ongoing efforts to “improve the infrastructure of the sewer system to eliminate these issues in the future.”

A similar sewage spill happened on Feb. 15 where over 600,000 gallons of sewage spilled.

