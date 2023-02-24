Valdosta City Schools employee arrested

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta City Schools employee was arrested on several charges including battery, according to the Valdosta Police Department.

Frank Bryant, 44, was arrested on Monday and charged with battery, simple battery, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and false imprisonment. Bryant turned himself in at the Lowndes County Jail.

On Feb. 13, the school system told Valdosta police about a complaint from students and an investigation started into accusations made by students.

Valdosta police did not disclose what the accusations were and said the investigation is ongoing and no further information could be released.

“Frank Bryant, an employee of Valdosta City Schools, has been placed on administrative leave with pay while the Valdosta Police Department completes an investigation,” the Valdosta City School System said in a statement.

