SGMC offers trauma patients a new medication

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia Medical Center (SGMC) is giving patients who experience trauma a new medication that could potentially be lifesaving.

The new medication is called Tranexamic Acid (TXA).

The idea of orchestrating this was founded by Dr. Cole Seaton.

In 2022, SGMC served about 2,000 patients, and of that number, 730 of them were admitted to the hospital for trauma.

Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention reported people under the age of 44 are at risk of dying from experiences resulting in trauma.

The administration of this medication is critical to those in rural communities with an expanded transport time, SGMC officials said.

SGMC officials said the results of the TXA medication have been successful. Many who suffer from trauma are not at risk of hemorrhage, or acute or severe blood loss because of this new approach.

