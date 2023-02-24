Phoebe continues partnership with program helping first-time mothers

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital says its Nurse-Family Partnership is a way for first-time moms to transform both their lives and their baby’s lives.

This is a national program that has been at Phoebe since August 2021.

Karen Hills is a registered nurse and supervisor for Nurse-Family Partnership.

“We want them to have that support from a registered nurse throughout their pregnancy, and in the first two years of that child’s development,” Hills said. “It came out of a need in our community. In southwest Georgia, we do have higher than average morbidity and mortality rates for moms. And also we have high incidents of premature births.”

The program helps in more ways than people may think.

“We’ve been able to help them with mental health issues, domestic violence issues, lactation support,” Hills said. “We’ve been even able to help them with employment. And post-secondary education to get them into those things. Our goal is to meet moms where they are. And to support them in their trajectory for what they envision for themselves and their families.”

Jenaye Green is a part of the program.

She says she joined when she was around six months pregnant. And that what ultimately drew her to it was her initial meetup with her nurse who she felt a strong connection.

“It has helped me in a lot of ways,” Green said. “It has helped me with finances. I actually have a budget plan now. It has helped me with my postpartum anxiety, which is horrible at times. It has also helped me with my breastfeeding journey overall. It’s helped me with that a whole lot, ‘cause I don’t have too much knowledge on it. And I don’t have too many people around me who have actually been through it before.”

The maternity expo is on Saturday, Feb. 25 from 10 a.m. through 1 p.m. at Albany State University’s West campus at 504 College Drive.

“We will have a lot of nurse practitioners there to provide some information on prenatal and postpartum things for mom,” Hill said. “We’ll have prizes. We’ll have support there for dads. All of the community resources that support pregnancy will all be in one area.”

