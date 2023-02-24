GSW Holds 2nd annual teddy toss

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - How can one layup and dozens of teddy bears change so many lives? It’s called the Teddy Bear Toss. It’s actually the only time where Georgia Southwestern University actually encourages you to throw things onto the court at the storm dome. The event is about giving back. The idea formed as a partnership between GSW and the Phoebe’s Women’s and Children’s Health Services Division. The plush toys are donated to Phoebe and the recipients are children receiving care. It’s a gesture that has so much meaning to the lives of our little ones. GSW says it’s the most important night of the year and for the second consecutive year it was a success. CEO of Phoebe Sumter Medical Center Carlyle Walton said,

“the recipients of these donations are ultimately the winners, and that this is just one of many great partnerships with GSW.”

To make the night even more special, the Canes got the win 73-69.

