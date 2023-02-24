Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Ga. Christian School students spend a day helping a domestic hunger-relief charity

Ga. Christian School aims to help local domestic hunger-relief charity
By Mackenzie Petrie
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 7:06 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Second Harvest of South Georgia is the leading domestic hunger-relief charity organization in the region.

Over 40 students from Georgia Christian School (GCS) in Valdosta donated their time to fill about 1,000 boxes to be donated to senior citizens all across southwest Georgia.

“I think it’s important for them at that age to learn about community involvement and some of the issues that are around South Georgia that they may not know about or see every day,” Marketing and Development Coordinator for Greater Valdosta United Way, Logan Cole said. “I think them going to Second Harvest filling those boxes for some seniors around the area is good for them to be able to help.”

Logan Cole is the marketing and development coordinator for GVUW.
Logan Cole is the marketing and development coordinator for GVUW.(Source: WALB)

Part of the school’s mission statement is to provide skills necessary to lead through character development— something some of their students did by helping out Second Harvest.

“I really enjoyed making the boxes for everybody, because I feel like I was helping out people who are less fortunate than me,” AnaGrace Gunsolus, a student at Georgia Christian School, said. “I know that every box that I touched and all the food that I put in there was going to go to a family, go to a home in need.”

AnaGrace Gunsolus is a student at Georgia Christian School who says making those boxes really...
AnaGrace Gunsolus is a student at Georgia Christian School who says making those boxes really warmed her heart.(Source: WALB)

Second Harvest is always in need of volunteers to help them package and sort through donations. Another GCS student says their parents were proud to know how they spent their school day.

“They we’re very proud of me. They were glad I was helping out my community, especially the elderly.” Tanner Rayfield, a student at Georgia Christian School, said. “I definitely did enjoy helping out. It made me feel like I was being a Christian.”

Greater Valdosta United Way says their partnered agencies are always looking for volunteers. And Georgia Christian School says they are ready to help.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into missing evidence from the Homerville Police...
GBI: Homerville police chief arrested
The accident happened around 11:30 a.m.
1 killed, 3 injured in Tuesday Liberty Expressway crash
Coroner James Lumpkin said the worker was on Bussey Road Wednesday afternoon when he was...
Lineworker killed in Turner Co. accident identified
An adult male bald eagle was shot on Ponderosa Road in Irwin County on Jan. 9.
Georgia DNR asking for information after bald eagle shot, killed in Irwin Co.
Derick Mackey and Corey Glover are wanted in connection to the assault incident that happened...
Dougherty PD asking for help finding daycare assault suspects

Latest News

Ga. Christian School aims to help local domestic hunger relief charity
Ga. Christian School aims to help local domestic hunger relief charity
Several Valdosta nonprofits are wanting to spread the word about the needs survey. The United...
Valdosta United Way wants to know how to improve 11-county service area
Gage Desmyther, a student at Shiver Elementary School, has been competing in motocross...
Grady Co. Schools congratulates child motocross competitor
WALB
Tifton names new city manager