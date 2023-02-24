Ga. Christian School students spend a day helping a domestic hunger-relief charity

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Second Harvest of South Georgia is the leading domestic hunger-relief charity organization in the region.

Over 40 students from Georgia Christian School (GCS) in Valdosta donated their time to fill about 1,000 boxes to be donated to senior citizens all across southwest Georgia.

“I think it’s important for them at that age to learn about community involvement and some of the issues that are around South Georgia that they may not know about or see every day,” Marketing and Development Coordinator for Greater Valdosta United Way, Logan Cole said. “I think them going to Second Harvest filling those boxes for some seniors around the area is good for them to be able to help.”

Logan Cole is the marketing and development coordinator for GVUW. (Source: WALB)

Part of the school’s mission statement is to provide skills necessary to lead through character development— something some of their students did by helping out Second Harvest.

“I really enjoyed making the boxes for everybody, because I feel like I was helping out people who are less fortunate than me,” AnaGrace Gunsolus, a student at Georgia Christian School, said. “I know that every box that I touched and all the food that I put in there was going to go to a family, go to a home in need.”

AnaGrace Gunsolus is a student at Georgia Christian School who says making those boxes really warmed her heart. (Source: WALB)

Second Harvest is always in need of volunteers to help them package and sort through donations. Another GCS student says their parents were proud to know how they spent their school day.

“They we’re very proud of me. They were glad I was helping out my community, especially the elderly.” Tanner Rayfield, a student at Georgia Christian School, said. “I definitely did enjoy helping out. It made me feel like I was being a Christian.”

Greater Valdosta United Way says their partnered agencies are always looking for volunteers. And Georgia Christian School says they are ready to help.

