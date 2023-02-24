Ga. attorney general calls for an immediate change youth gang issues

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Attorney General Chris Carr made a trip to the Good Life City on Thursday to address the growing gang issue throughout the state.

Law enforcement officers said they have seen an alarming trend.

The ages of people being recruited into gangs are getting younger and younger. Southwest Georgia law enforcement said they are doing their best to combat the issue.

Thursday marked the seventh statewide meeting of the Georgia anti-gang network.

“We started this effort back in 2018 to bring together federal state and local law enforcement focusing in four areas,” Carr said. “One is improving communication as it relates to gangs, improving sharing, improving prosecutions. But then also identifying proven anti-recruitment programs that we can focus on.”

Law enforcement and other local and state leaders at the Thursday meeting. (WALB)

Dougherty County District Attorney Greg Edwards said many kids have been recruited by people they know, even family members

This has become a generational issue.

“Young people are not seeing anything other than what they see in their immediate neighborhoods. It’s amazing how some people, adults, have never left Albany. They’ve never been anywhere,” Edwards said. “They’ve never seen anything. Anything that we can do to develop a global opportunity for them to see other aspects of life and know that there’s more to life than what the gangs can offer you.”

Law enforcement has been working to provide other outlets for kids, teens and young adults in order to steer them away from gang influences.

“I know the Boys & Girls Clubs were here talking. Dougherty County School Police,” Cpl. Nazaret Sanchez said. “The sheriff’s office and the Albany Police Department do partner to intervene with some of these kids that are having trouble. And kind of intervene before they get to that level that they become actual full criminal street members and commit those major crimes.”

Overall, Southwest Georgia officers said they want to tell young kids one thing.

“There’s no reward,” Sanchez said. “There’s no reward for it. We know that a lot of times recruitment is, they do it because of a sense of feeling. They don’t have a lot of guidance. And they get love from the criminal street gang. It’s not worth it. You’re going to end up in prison. You’re going to end up dead. There’s no reward.”

Officers said there are several warning signs parents can look out for to tell whether or not their child has been recruited into a gang. And that parents can call if they see fit.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.