Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Ga. attorney general calls for an immediate change youth gang issues

Law enforcement is actively working to provide other outlets for kids, teens and young adults in order to steer them away from gang influence.
By Gabrielle Taite
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 12:44 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Attorney General Chris Carr made a trip to the Good Life City on Thursday to address the growing gang issue throughout the state.

Law enforcement officers said they have seen an alarming trend.

The ages of people being recruited into gangs are getting younger and younger. Southwest Georgia law enforcement said they are doing their best to combat the issue.

Thursday marked the seventh statewide meeting of the Georgia anti-gang network.

“We started this effort back in 2018 to bring together federal state and local law enforcement focusing in four areas,” Carr said. “One is improving communication as it relates to gangs, improving sharing, improving prosecutions. But then also identifying proven anti-recruitment programs that we can focus on.”

Law enforcement and other local and state leaders at the Thursday meeting.
Law enforcement and other local and state leaders at the Thursday meeting. (WALB)

Dougherty County District Attorney Greg Edwards said many kids have been recruited by people they know, even family members

This has become a generational issue.

“Young people are not seeing anything other than what they see in their immediate neighborhoods. It’s amazing how some people, adults, have never left Albany. They’ve never been anywhere,” Edwards said. “They’ve never seen anything. Anything that we can do to develop a global opportunity for them to see other aspects of life and know that there’s more to life than what the gangs can offer you.”

Law enforcement has been working to provide other outlets for kids, teens and young adults in order to steer them away from gang influences.

“I know the Boys & Girls Clubs were here talking. Dougherty County School Police,” Cpl. Nazaret Sanchez said. “The sheriff’s office and the Albany Police Department do partner to intervene with some of these kids that are having trouble. And kind of intervene before they get to that level that they become actual full criminal street members and commit those major crimes.”

Overall, Southwest Georgia officers said they want to tell young kids one thing.

“There’s no reward,” Sanchez said. “There’s no reward for it. We know that a lot of times recruitment is, they do it because of a sense of feeling. They don’t have a lot of guidance. And they get love from the criminal street gang. It’s not worth it. You’re going to end up in prison. You’re going to end up dead. There’s no reward.”

Officers said there are several warning signs parents can look out for to tell whether or not their child has been recruited into a gang. And that parents can call if they see fit.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into missing evidence from the Homerville Police...
GBI: Homerville police chief arrested
Coroner James Lumpkin said the worker was on Bussey Road Wednesday afternoon when he was...
Lineworker killed in Turner Co. accident identified
Frankie Alba holds identical twin boys Levi and Luka while Britney Alba holds identical twin...
Couple welcomes rare set of twins shortly after first pregnancy with twins
The store was evacuated early Thursday afternoon.
Albany Loves gas station evacuated, crews cleaning up chemical spill
Photos of vehicle break in suspects Mahenique Parks (left) and Robert Parker (right).
Albany men wanted in connection to vehicle break-ins across Georgia

Latest News

South Georgia Medical Center is giving patients who experience trauma a new medication that...
SGMC offers trauma patients a new medication
Yolanda Roundtree is the victim in this 2009 homicide case.
APD finds new leads in 2009 murder case
'It's been 13 long years and I want the killer caught': APD finds new leads in 2009 murder case
Jimmy and Rosalyn Carter have been married for 76 years.
‘They’re really bonded together as soul mates and it’s just obvious’: Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter’s love story felt across Plains