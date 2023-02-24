Ask the Expert
Fundraising efforts underway to honor Jimmy Carter

“Who’s going to carry on this legacy of his of creating peace?"
By Lenah Allen
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
PLAINS, Ga. (WALB) - One of Jimmy Carter’s family members is trying to raise money to build a new monument to honor him. This comes as we are learning new information about the former president’s condition.

Rosalynn Carter’s niece, LeAnne Smith, said the most recent update she’s gotten about her uncle’s health is that he’s been having good days. That good news has motivated her to start a fundraising effort to honor her uncle with a monument.

“Who’s going to carry on this legacy of his of creating peace? We all have to take a step in a direction to help promote that legacy for now,” Smith said. “I spray paint the back, the whole thing one color and kind of tie die it with spray paint the front and the green bow represents Carter green cuz that’s what he ran his campaign. Green and white were his colors.”

The peace signs are $35 each and all proceeds will go towards a Jimmy Carter monument.
What started as an upcycling art project turned into a symbol of gratitude for former president Jimmy Carter. In just one day, Smith sold 75 peace signs for $35 each — some orders coming from as far as Missouri.

“Hopefully we might get them all over the place and I might be spray painting forever,” she said.

All the proceeds from her art sale will go towards a peace monument dedicated to her uncle, Jimmy Carter. She said the peace symbol is exactly what her uncle embodies.

“Things like the peace accords, you know, and wins the Noble Peace Prize, and goes overseas to monitor elections. You know, trying to promote peace there,” Smith said. “Growing up in a small town and everybody helping everybody, it’s kind of just a peaceful atmosphere to grow up in. And so I think that’s what he’s kind of always known.”

LeAnne Smith said the peace sign best represents what her uncle embodies.
It’s because of all those things and more that Smith says it’s important to never forget what her uncle has given back to the world — peace and love.

“We kind of feel like we got to share him with the world, you know? Because we already knew he was a wonderful person,” she added.

The project is just getting off the ground. Smith is still deciding what the monument will look like and where it will be placed in the downtown area. For more information, click here.

President Jimmy Carter's legacy shines through the success of Habitat for Humanity
