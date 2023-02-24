Ask the Expert
First Alert Forecast

Areas of fog for tonight with cloudy skies remaining in the forecast tomorrow
By Tommie Owens
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 7:47 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - High pressure will dominate the forecast for the near term in SWGA. This will allow for minimal chances for rain, but a few showers will appear despite this due to slight weaknesses in the overall pattern. Overall, the biggest thing that you will notice will be the warm overnight lows in the 60s and the patchy fog that will take over into Friday morning. Friday will remain warmer than average and highs will be approaching record territory. Highs will be in the mid-80s, with records also in the mid-80s. Cloudy skies will remain in place for the day, but a few peaks of sunshine will be possible.

Moving into the weekend, a weak cold front will approach the area sometime on Saturday and will result in a brief shower or two. Otherwise, we will remain fairly dry throughout most of the weekend here in southwest Georgia. The very warm period continues with highs sitting in the 80s keeping unseasonally warm air in place through next week. Tuesday, a new cold front will bring in a chance for showers and thunderstorms. However, will high temperatures fall at all? Not really, highs still remain in the upper 70s and low 80s even after that frontal passage. Above-average temperatures look likely into the start of March.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

