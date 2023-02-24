Dougherty Co. police searching for vehicle shooting suspects
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Daugherty Couty Police Department (DCPD) is asking for the community’s help finding two suspects wanted for shooting a vehicle.
The shooting, which DCPD says happened on Tuesday, Feb. 14, allegedly involved Brenderica Brown and Tianna Baker shooting multiple rounds at a vehicle.
Police have not reported any injuries from the shooting or a motive for it.
Anyone with any information on their location is asked to call DCPD at (229) 430-6600 or make an anonymous report to Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.
